"We are here in peace": Colorado Palestinian Coalition plans to protest upcoming Jewish National Fund conference

The Colorado Palestinian Coalition took to the streets again Sunday, this time to protest the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel, which will be held at the Colorado Convention Center this week.

The JNF is a nonprofit organization founded in 1901 that buys land, plants trees and does more in Israel and the West Bank. Supporters say they help settle Jews fleeing antisemitism in other countries seeking to live in Israel or the occupied West Bank while critics say their actions illegally confiscate land from Palestinians, forcefully displacing them.

CBS

"We do protest the global conference for Israel. Israel has spent the better part of the last two months committing a genocide, an absolute genocide in Gaza. And now they want to come here and fundraise in our backyard in a building that is paid for with our tax dollars? Well, we take issue with that," said Abdullah Elagha, one of the leaders of the Colorado Palestinian Coalition.

Abdullah Elagha CBS

They plan to continue their non-violent demonstration during the conference as well.

RELATED: Amid the Israel-Hamas war, religious leaders in the U.S. reflect on the power of unity

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has been asked to speak at the event, said he opposes any effort to intimidate speakers or attendees.

A spokesperson for Polis issued the following statement:

"Governor Polis states regarding the crisis abroad that 'These evil acts of terrorism are our greatest fears brought to life. We need to come together and take on hate and bias because we know that in Colorado, hate for Jews, Muslims, or Christians, for anyone, cannot find a home here in the state of Colorado. Governor Polis strongly believes that Israel has a right to defend its citizens against Hamas and to respond to the brutal murder of hundreds of Israeli citizens, and to work to facilitate the return of hundreds of hostages. Here in Colorado, he has made it clear that hate against Jews, Muslims, or Christians will not be tolerated and that includes ensuring that any effort to intimidate or prevent people from speaking to a group of Jewish Americans convening in Denver does not succeed.'"

CBS

Elagha, says rhetoric that frames the "Free Palestine" movement as violent is leading to hate crimes in the Arab and Muslim communities.

"Like those kids that were shot in Vermont, like that 6-year-old child that was stabbed in the suburbs of Chicago," said Elagha. "Because we're out here, we're in keffiyehs and we're a bunch of Arabs, suddenly we're violent? I think that narrative in and of itself is extremely racist. We have been out in the streets for almost two months now. Not one of our actions have been violent."

RELATED: 3 Palestinian students shot in Burlington, Vermont, police say

CBS

Elagha says they just want their voices heard and asks for anyone wishing to attend one of their protests to do so peacefully.

"We welcome people to come in and join," he said. "But our message is that we are here to educate people and we are here in peace."