Pro cycling to return to Colorado with new Tour of Colorado in 2026

It's been six years since the last Colorado Classic, but the world's best cyclists are expected to return in 2026 with the launch of the Tour of Colorado.

The new stage race, organized by Infinity Events Group, is expected to attract some of the biggest teams in global cycling. Officials said the race will provide a challenging course through some of Colorado's iconic locations.

FORT COLLINS, CO - AUGUST 22: The breakaway climbs through Buckhorn Canyon during stage six of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge from Loveland to Fort Collins on August 22, 2015 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Doug Pensinger, Getty Images

2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss, from Durango Colorado, said: "It's great news that a stage race will return to Colorado. I can't wait for the peloton to experience the beauty of my home state. We have some tough and amazing climbs that will challenge the best riders. I hope the Tour of Colorado can inspire many to follow our sport more closely or, even better, start riding their bike themselves."

The last time pro cycling came to the state was the Colorado Classic, a four-day pro bicycle race that drew top pro cyclists worldwide, including Olympians and World Tour champions. The UCI 2.1 race did not return after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Classic

Gov. Jared Polis said he's looking forward to bringing pro cycling back to the state. "There is no better state to train and compete in than Colorado. I am excited to watch the 2026 Tour of Colorado stage race, which gathers cyclists from across the world to compete at the highest level in the Rocky Mountains. This exciting event brings spectators from around the globe, bolstering Colorado's outdoor recreation economy and highlights why Colorado is the best state for all athletes."

Infinity Events Group said the Tour of Colorado will also support local communities and businesses through its social impact program.

Tour of Colorado will be a five-stage race and is set to take place in September 2026. Officials said the race dates and route information will be announced before the end of 2025.