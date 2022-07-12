Watch CBS News
Local News

Price to park at Denver International Airport going up soon

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Price to park at Denver International Airport going up soon
Price to park at Denver International Airport going up soon 00:20

Starting July 15, it will cost more to park at Denver International Airport. Airport officials say based on a recent study, demand and cost of maintenance prompted the rate increases.

The airport has not increased parking prices since September of 2019, officials say. Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots

"This slight rate increase will ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points," said DEN Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith in a news release on July 9.

Below are the rate changes starting July 15:

Parking Lot

Current Rate

New Rate

Garage

$5 per hour

$28 per day

$7 per hour

$30 per day

Economy

$5 per hour

Days 1-3 $17 per day

4+ days $15 per day

$6 per hour

Days 1-3 $18 per day

4+ days $16 per day

Short-Term

$6 per hour

$144 per day

$7 per hour

$168 per day

61st & Peña

$3 per 12 hours

$6 per day

$5 per 12 hours

$7 per day

ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points." For more information on DEN parking options, visit https://www.flydenver.com/park.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 4:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.