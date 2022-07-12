Price to park at Denver International Airport going up soon

Starting July 15, it will cost more to park at Denver International Airport. Airport officials say based on a recent study, demand and cost of maintenance prompted the rate increases.

The airport has not increased parking prices since September of 2019, officials say. Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots

"This slight rate increase will ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points," said DEN Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith in a news release on July 9.

Below are the rate changes starting July 15:

Parking Lot Current Rate New Rate Garage $5 per hour $28 per day $7 per hour $30 per day Economy $5 per hour Days 1-3 $17 per day 4+ days $15 per day $6 per hour Days 1-3 $18 per day 4+ days $16 per day Short-Term $6 per hour $144 per day $7 per hour $168 per day 61st & Peña $3 per 12 hours $6 per day $5 per 12 hours $7 per day

For more information on DEN parking options, visit https://www.flydenver.com/park.