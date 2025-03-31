Preservation advocates continue fight to save Zuni Street Power Station in Denver

Standing tall on Zuni Street in the La Alma-Lincoln neighborhood of Denver is one of the city's old power stations. It might not be so easy on the eyes right now, but Historic Denver CEO John Deffenbaugh sees greatness beyond the graffiti.

"This building has really been at the heart of this area for 120 years," he said.

Originally, the building was set to be demolished in 2021 before his organization and the Denver City Council made an appeal to Xcel Energy, the owners of the defunct station and plot of land, to hold the bulldozers.

"It really is going to take a very serious and considered approach," he explained. "Thirty days to sell a building of this sale is ridiculous."

John Deffenbaugh, CEO of Historic Denver, talks about his efforts to preserve the former Zuni Street Power Station. CBS

This past February, Xcel wrote a letter to the city and various preservation organizations stating that they would open up a 30-day window to try and find a developer who would take on the land and the building. Bids have been sent to Xcel, but no agreements have been reached. That 30-day window has since run out and now the site's future is even more uncertain. Deffenbaugh believes that the area can be repurposed similar to the old streetcar power station on Platte St. which is now the home of the city's REI flagship store and anchor of Confluence Park.

"Just a mile or so down the river, we have this building, and people don't seem to be connecting the dots," he said.

The biggest question seems to be the environmental cleanup required of the area. The power station utilized coal and natural gas over the course of its lifespan and has several pipes that lead out into the Platte River.

In their February letter, Xcel explained, "Xcel Energy is not a community developer. It is our practice and approach not to undertake redevelopment of existing facilities."

Denver, Colorado, Xcel Energy's idled Zuni power plant. The 123-year-old plant provided steam for downtown Denver. It has been closed since 2015. Local residents want to save the building from demolition and convert it to a use that will benefit the community. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If the property doesn't sell, Xcel says, they may need to use the utility infrastructure in a different way to meet Denver's electricity goals. While they say they aren't a developer, the letter went on to further state that the company doesn't seem to believe a building retrofit could be the best course of action for the site.

But Deffenbaugh sees things differently, hoping to have the ability to lead a coalition that will save the building and anchor it to a growing and quickly changing neighborhood just south of Empower Field at Mile High.

"This is a building which caused pollution through coal fire and energy generation but it's the same community that were affected by that pollution that want the building to stick around for community benefit," he concluded.

The city council and Historic Denver have appealed for a 180-day period to re-open public bidding in efforts to find a developer that will take over the site.