Prescribed burn in Northern Colorado forest creates smoke visible to Fort Collins area

A prescribed burn in northwest Larimer County was putting off a lot of visible smoke that could be seen from Fort Collins Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn, which is in the Red Feather Lakes area of the county, continued for its second day.

On Tuesday, firefighters treated 400 acres in the area of the burn, and the Forest Service reported smoke could still be visible to people during the second day of operations.

Magic Feather Prescribed Burn updates for WEDNESDAY, March 26, 2025:



Morning Update (10 a.m.) - Prescribed burning operations will resume today on the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn. Smoke may continue to be visible today. Firefighters successfully treated 400 acres yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vMVJdsT1k0 — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) March 26, 2025

Firefighters worked through the day to secure and monitor the perimeter of the burn. This was not in an area for possible threats to homes or businesses in the county.

Magic Feather Prescribed Burn updates for TUESDAY, March 25, 2025:



Conditions are favorable today for the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn. Fire personnel will begin operations this morning. Visit Inciweb for more information and updates. pic.twitter.com/uhO7YFV7dk — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) March 25, 2025

There was no cause for community safety concerns, since this was a planned burn by firefighters in open space away from neighborhoods.