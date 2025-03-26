Watch CBS News
Local News

Prescribed burn in Northern Colorado forest creates smoke visible to Fort Collins area

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
Read Full Bio
Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A prescribed burn in northwest Larimer County was putting off a lot of visible smoke that could be seen from Fort Collins Wednesday. 

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn, which is in the Red Feather Lakes area of the county, continued for its second day. 

On Tuesday, firefighters treated 400 acres in the area of the burn, and the Forest Service reported smoke could still be visible to people during the second day of operations. 

Firefighters worked through the day to secure and monitor the perimeter of the burn. This was not in an area for possible threats to homes or businesses in the county. 

There was no cause for community safety concerns, since this was a planned burn by firefighters in open space away from neighborhoods. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.