Pre-evacuation notices canceled in Sunny Glen Fire near Rampart Range

Firefighters rushed to the area of Rampart Range Road in Teller County on Tuesday afternoon after smoke was visible in that area. The Teller County Sheriff's Office urged the public to stay clear of the area, specifically the intersection of Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road, to allow first responders access to the Sunny Glen Fire. 

Authorities issued pre-evacuation notices in the area of Rampart Range Road and then quickly canceled them. Authorities continue to urge the public to only call 911 if they see active flames or a plume of smoke. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

