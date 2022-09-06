Poudre, Thompson School Districts will release early Wednesday, Thursday due to heat

The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early.

School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care. Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier.

A hot classroom in Fort Collins (credit: CBS)

Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m. Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions will continue, aligned with Colorado High School Activities Association and National Federation of State High School Associations medical and heat guidelines. Coaches have been asked to move practices to mornings or evenings; competitions should begin no earlier than 6:30 p.m. in the evenings.

Poudre School District released this statement, "To address the heat this school year, we have taken additional steps that include opening school doors even earlier in the mornings to draw cool air in before closing them before the first bell and buying fans for all classrooms."

The districts said that most of their schools don't have air conditioning or only have it in certain spaces.

For the Thompson School District, breakfast and lunch will be served to students at the normal schedule. Activities and events will continue to run at their normal schedule. Thursday afternoon early childhood sessions are canceled.

Friday's classes will begin and end at the normally scheduled time.

The Thompson School District sent this statement, "We understand that these early closures may create a burden for some of our families who will need to adjust their schedules to accommodate the change. We appreciate your support as we continue to take reasonable steps as needed to help keep our students and school communities safe."

Some schools in the Denver Public Schools district planned for three early release "heat days" this week, Tuesday through Thursday.