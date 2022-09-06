"Heat days" scheduled at four schools in Denver with no AC

"Heat days" scheduled at four schools in Denver with no AC

Near-record heat in Colorado didn't keep families from enjoying the Labor Day holiday outside. But as temperatures continue to approach record highs this week, time inside the classroom is going to be limited for some Denver Public School students.

"It's hot, very hot," 11-year-old Ingrid said. "It's nice, but not when I'm inside doing schoolwork ... sweating," she said.

In anticipation of the extreme heat coming this week, several DPS schools that don't have air conditioning are planning to release students early one or multiple days this week.

Parents of students at McAuliffe International School say they've experienced the heat inside their building and understand the need to do something.

"We went to back-to-school night and at 7:30-8 p.m. it was still really, really hot in there. (I wonder) what is it like in the afternoon?" one mother said.

Across the school district there are nearly 50 schools without air conditioning.

According to a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, several school buildings are planned to get or in the process of getting air cooling upgrades, but global supply chain issues have slowed the progress.

"I know that McAuliffe, specifically, was supposed to get air conditioning this year and because of asbestos problems they weren't able to get air conditioning, so this is a huge setback," a McAuliffe parent said.

Their school in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood has been expecting HVAC upgrades for several years -- according to a sign in the front lawn, they were expected to be complete in 2018.

"It's been that long coming," another parent said.

School district officials say money from a 2020 bond measure has allowed for some upgrades. Once those are complete there will be 31 out of 202 schools left without air conditioning.

Four schools are planning to have "heat days" -- with no classes due to the weather in the hotter afternoon hours -- but say should the forecast change, so could the schedule.

- McAuliffe International 9/6-9/9

-Godsman Elmentary 9/6

- Skinner Middle School 9/7

- Denison Montessori 9/6