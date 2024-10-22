Northern Colorado school's program for first-year students gets attention of the governor

Poudre High School, located in northwestern Fort Collins, is reviving praise for increasing their graduation rate through a new focused method. The Northern Colorado school is statistically improving odds that their students will graduate by focusing on the freshmen in their building.

"9th grade is one of those difficult experiences, as students are leaving a middle school environment and moving into a much bigger comprehensive high school," said Brian Kingsley, superintendent of Poudre School District.

Poudre High was recognized as a national demonstration school by the Center for High School Success.

That is because they have spent years formulating ways to make the transition between middle school and high school as smooth and captivating as possible for students.

"Statewide, based on data, it shows that if 9th graders fall behind they are much more likely to drop out and not make it. Likewise, if they are on track, they generally succeed to graduation," said Gov. Jared Polis during a visit to the school.

Poudre High School has taken many steps to help students gain their footing freshmen year. Some actions include prioritizing back to school nights, matching students with older student mentors, offering unique courses like how to build a home or operate an escape room business, and much more.

So far PHS has seen a 13% increase in graduation rates since adopting the efforts. Polis said schools across Colorado could see rates jump 15-to-20% if prioritizing 9th grade is adopted long term.

"It is really important, when we think about all the grade levels for students, we really pay attention to that transition year from middle to high school," Kingsley said. "To make sure they stay on target and get connected to their personal interests and passions, so they have options post-graduation."