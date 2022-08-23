Watch CBS News
Post Office launches 'USPS Connect' to help neighborhood businesses

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

USPS launches a new service called USPSConnect
USPS launches a new service called USPSConnect

The United States Post Office is launching a new service called USPS Connect. The new service is designed to provide same day and next day delivery for neighborhood businesses. 

The idea is to make it easier for those small businesses to reach local customers as the post office helps them with access to pricing discounts. 

"Local-to-local is an exceptional experience, it helps save on gas, helps save on costs so we can really help small businesses develop themselves by offering this service," said Marcela Rivera with USPS. 

The program includes 44 post offices along the Front Range. Packages dropped off before 7 a.m. will be delivered that day. Packages dropped off after 7 a.m. will be delivered the next day. 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

