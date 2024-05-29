Possibly stolen SUV crashes through vape shop storefront in Colorado Springs, suspects ran away

Police officers are searching for the suspect who was behind the wheel and the passengers of a Kia Soul when it crashed through the storefront of a vape shop in Colorado Springs. The crash happened about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at the store in a strip mall at North Circle and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Investigators believe the SUV was stolen. The suspects ditched the vehicle and ran away after smashing through the storefront.

The owner of the store told CBS affiliate 11 News that he saw four people run away from the SUV. He said the damage to the store is gut-wrenching.

"We opened up about four months ago. We moved from Denver, picked up our lives and moved to Colorado Springs. This was everything to us," said store owner Tyler Pomeroy.

The Kia was towed out and left a gaping hole in the store.