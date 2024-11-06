Portions of I-70 closed across Colorado due to crashes, winter driving conditions

First Alert Weather Tracker follows the snow falling along the Front Range

There were several portions of Interstate 70 that were closed on Wednesday morning after a winter storm brought snow to parts of Colorado. There were intermittent closures west of Denver in Lakewood, in the mountains and on the Eastern Plains.

I-70 was closed near Limon on Wednesday. CDOT

Both directions of I-70 were closed between US 40 three miles west of Limon and Exit 438 which is Rose Avenue in Burlington, from mile marker 368 to mile marker 437.

The road is closed due to safety concerns. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

A crash on I-70 in Lakewood CDOT

An earlier closure due to a crash in Lakewood caused some traffic delays west of Denver.