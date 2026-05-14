Popular Denver Italian restaurant closes after fire

Parisi, a popular Italian restaurant in Denver, is closed until further notice after a fire damaged the interior of the Berkeley neighborhood restaurant.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon and appears to have started in the hood system in the kitchen, according to Denver Fire Division Chief Robert Murphy.

The restaurant, at 4401 Tennyson Street, provided some updates on social media, saying they'd be closed until further notice.

"We will be back," they wrote on Instagram. "I'm gutted right now. This place (building and biz) is like my first born."

Parisi, an Italian restaurant in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, was seen closed on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after a fire at the restaurant days earlier. CBS

An extensive cleanup will need to occur before more is known about a timeline for reopening.

"No power, no gas & water & roof damage from treating the hot spots so it doesn't look good," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. They're seeking anyone who has "biggish" boxes to help them organize and store salvageable items ahead of a fire remediation team coming in to empty the inside of the building.

Anyone with private party bookings or catering orders is being asked to call 940-367-2977.

"So it's bad," they said on social media, "but could have been so much worse."