Popular Colorado tourist destination shows support for local Safeway workers on strike

On Father's Day, downtown Estes Park, a popular Colorado tourist destination, was packed. But the town's only supermarket, a Safeway, was not because workers are striking.

"Yeah. I would guess that the cars that we're seeing in here today are tourists. The locals are staying away," said Estes Park Mayor Gary Hall.

Picketers outside the store are asking people not to patronize the business, which could make getting food difficult for some, but Hall says for most people, it's not a problem.

"All of the people who work at the Estes Park Safeway are friends and neighbors of ours. So, there's very high support in town, for me included, because I know all these people on a first name basis. I want them to receive reasonable pay, good benefits, good working conditions," said Hall.

That means to get groceries, residents and tourists need to drive out of town or shop at the other smaller markets in town. One, the Country Market of Estes Park, seemed to be picking up the slack so far, but it isn't as big as the Safeway.

"That is a great, friendly place, but [it] doesn't have the volume that this Safeway does. And with all the tourists in town, the goods disappear very quickly," said Hall.

With the large number of tourists and how much the town relies on tourism dollars, you might think the mayor might be worried that this strike could drive people away. But he's sure that there are plenty of other options for people in Estes Park.

"There's a lot of stores that have shelves of food, a lot of it's snack-type stuff," said Hall. "We have a lot of restaurants, and so there's plenty of food in town."