Polis says cities that don't comply with Colorado housing laws could lose $280 million

Gov. Jared Polis is doubling down on his intent to punish cities that don't enforce state housing laws.

The governor signed an executive order in May that required state agencies to identify discretionary state funding that could be used as leverage to bring cities into compliance with the laws.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

Polis signed a second executive order Wednesday that drives home just how high the stakes are. It lists 34 grants, loans and tax credits totaling $280 million.

Polis says cities that refuse to get on board could lose access to the funding that not only helps with housing but transportation and energy projects.

"Everything we're doing here is signed into laws the legislature passed," Polis told CBS Colorado. "They said, 'You know what? You have to allow an accessory dwelling unit to be built on your property.' If the city is turning you down for that or adding reasonable delays, that means they're violating the law. And, of course, there's consequences to that, and they're gonna lose some grant funding."

Over the last two years, Polis has signed bills regarding everything from accessory dwelling units to residential occupancy limits, transit-oriented communities to manufactured homes, even limits on staircases and parking spaces.

But some home rule cities say Colorado's constitution gives them control over land use, not the state. In July, Arvada, Aurora, Glendale, Greenwood Village, Lafayette and Westminster municipalities sued the governor.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says it's not about whether cities disagree with the state housing policies but whether the state has the right to dictate those policies to home rule cities, which he says would set a far-reaching precedent.

"Article 20, Section 6 of the state's constitution clearly states what local control is, what home rule authority is," Coffman told CBS Colorado. "It gives us the ability to make decisions about local matters like planning an zoning. And this encroaches upon that authority."

Coffman says he and the other five mayors plan to ask for an injunction to block the executive order from taking effect until the court renders a decision in their lawsuit.

Polis says housing is a statewide issue, and his executive order is about rewarding pro-housing cities that recognize that.

"We want to make sure we send it to the areas where taxpayers can know we're getting the biggest bang for our buck in terms of actual housing occurring," Polis said.

The Colorado Municipal League says the legislature directed many of the funds to be distributed in a specific way. It released a statement saying, "Not one shred of the executive order is consistent with any existing statutory or regulatory authority and completely guts the prerogative of the legislature to establish the limit and extent of the laws."