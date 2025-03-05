Watch CBS News
SWAT, police arrest suspect at Northern Colorado apartment complex

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities arrested a suspect at a Northern Colorado apartment complex after a "weapons complaint" late Wednesday morning.

Fort Collins police officers and SWAT team members responded to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Laporte Ave. around 11:27 a.m.

Officials sent out an emergency alert to notify community members in the area of the heavy police presence and asked residents to stay indoors until the situation was resolved. Nearby schools were temporarily placed in a secure status as a precaution.

Police provided an update around 1:37 p.m., stating the suspect had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Officials have not yet released information on the nature of the weapons complaint.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

