Police searching for suspect accused of firing at guests at party in northern Denver metro area

Police are working to find a man they believe fired at people at a party in the Denver metro area early Sunday morning.

Brighton police officers reported that they were in the area when a call for service came in around 1:30 a.m., and they could hear gunshots being fired. The officers found a vehicle with multiple people inside that had several bullet holes in it.

The people in the vehicle told the officers they were returning to a party in the 100 block of N. 4th Avenue when a man began shooting at them. None of the people in the vehicle were injured in the shooting. They told police that they didn't know who the shooter was.

The suspect fled the scene by the time police arrived, and officers made a safety sweep of the house and the surrounding area. They confirmed there were no other victims and canvassed the area for more evidence and to speak with witnesses.

The department said there have been no arrests in connection with the case, but investigators are actively following leads. Investigators encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the BPD tip line at (303) 655-8740.