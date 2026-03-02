Police searching for man in connection with southern Colorado homicide

Police in southern Colorado are searching for a man believed to have been involved in a homicide in Alamosa County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue on Sunday evening after a woman called to report that a 49-year old man was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies arrived and found the man dead with visible injuries, although officials didn't describe the nature of those injuries.

The dead man has not yet been identified, but deputies interviewed the woman who called them and are now looking for 44-year-old Fernando Rodriguez, of Alamosa.

Fernando Rodriguez Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Police have not said whether Rodriguez is considered a suspect or a person of interest, but think he's driving a green 1995 Subaru station wagon with Colorado license plate AXO-F61.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 or the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office.