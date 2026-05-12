Police officers rescue dog from burning home in northwest Denver metro area

Police officers are being recognized for their efforts to save a dog trapped in a burning home in the northwest Denver metro area.

Officers were called to the scene of the fire earlier this month. The Westminster Police Department says the homeowner and one of his dogs escaped, but another dog was trapped inside. Two officers rushed into the home to help her.

Westminster Police Department

They found the frightened dog inside the dark house, which was filling with smoke, and brought her back to safety. WPD said the dog was reunited with her owner.

The police department thanked the Westminster Fire Department for quickly extinguishing the flames. No injuries were reported.

Westminster Police Department

The WPD is sharing stories like this during National Police Week, highlighting its officers helping the community.

"This is just one example of the risks law enforcement officers take to protect others. On people's worst days, we show up," the department said.