Police officers in southern Colorado injured by friendly fire during shooting

A shooting last week involving police officers and a suspect in southern Colorado left two officers injured. Now, investigators have determined that they were shot by their fellow officers.

The shooting happened on Oct. 10, after Pueblo police officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue. Officers pursued the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Luis Morales, to the Regency Park Apartments. The Pueblo Police Department said that when Morales opened the apartment door, he and the officers at the scene exchanged gunfire.

Morales was killed in the shooting, and two officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

In an update Friday, the Pueblo Police Department said Officer Justin Ortiz sustained a graze wound to the ankle, and Officer Jonathon Woehler suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. Woehler was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released two days later.

Investigators determined that both officers were injured by gunfire from their fellow PPD officers, commonly referred to as "friendly fire."

Pueblo Police Department Chief Chris Noeller said, "We strive to grow from the most difficult circumstances, which ultimately help us become a better agency. It is always our goal to learn and grow from the most challenging issues, and that's what we will do with this incident. We will let the evidence guide our work and make meaningful improvements that help protect our officers and the people we serve in the Pueblo community."

Noeller said the department will examine its tactics, positioning, communication, and decision making in order to improve its training and procedures in the future.