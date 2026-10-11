Police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting in southern Colorado

Two police officers were injured, and a suspect was killed during a shooting at an apartment building in southern Colorado late Saturday night.

Around 11:09 p.m., Pueblo police received a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue, they were told the suspect had already left.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers located the suspect's Dodge Ram at Jones Avenue and Brimmer Avenue, but the suspect fled, prompting a pursuit. After abandoning his truck on Regency Boulevard, the PPD says the man ran to an apartment complex and entered a unit upstairs.

They reported that after the officers knocked on the door and announced themselves as police, the suspect opened the door and they exchanged gunfire. Two officers were injured in the shooting, one of whom was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The DPD says the suspect was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but he did not survive. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the suspect's identity, the police department added.

The case remains under investigation, and the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting involving the officers. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as per department policy.