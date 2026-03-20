Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer shoots, kills woman with gun in Northern Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A Longmont police officer shot and killed a woman who refused to drop her weapon, according to investigators. Police said officers responded to a report of a suicidal female at a house located in the 1500 block of East Third Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they made initial contact with her, and as they were leaving the scene, they said she discharged a firearm in the garage. 

Generic police lights and crime scene tape
Getty Images/iStockphoto

That's when investigators said officers tried to re-establish contact with her, and the Longmont Police Department dispatched additional resources to the scene. 

According to investigators, officers attempted to negotiate with her, urging her to come out without any weapons. 

Officers said after some time and further attempts to get her to come out of the property unarmed, she came out of the garage "brandishing a firearm" and was shot by an officer. Investigators said her weapon was recovered at the scene. 

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue