Police officer in Colorado's mountains struck by suspected DUI driver 5 hours into first shift

It was a split-second decision that prevented brand-new Avon Police Officer Trevor Roszczewski from being clobbered with a car going a roughly estimated 35 mph on Nov. 4, only five hours into his shift. He had just pulled a driver over for reportedly driving through a stop sign, had made contact with the driver, and was back in his patrol car finishing paperwork.

That's when Roszczewski realized he needed the VIN of the car and was preparing to get out of the car again.

"So before I did so, as in training, 360 awareness, looked in the side mirror to make sure everything was all good, saw his car riding the fog line and I was like 'that guy is coming right for my car!"

Roszczewski was right, Andy Lopez Henriquez, 20, slammed into the patrol car at a 45-degree angle, setting off the airbags and jostling the officer in his car.

Roszczewski believed if it had to come sometime, his first night on his own as an officer wasn't all that bad of timing.

"I mean, I just went through almost 6 months of training, so everything is just fresh in your head, knowing what to do," Roszczewski said with a smile.

Avon Police Officer Trevor Roszczewski was struck while inside his patrol car just hours into his first shift as a solo officer. Avon Police Department

That doesn't mean it was a pleasant experience, "I didn't have a seat belt on or anything, so I flew forward and hit my head, not sure what on, though."

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Lopez Henriquez was issued citations for reckless driving and driving under the influence on the scene. If the district attorney files formal charges, this would be his second DUI charge.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said he has no sympathy for people who drive under the influence.

"We warn a lot of people, we believe in behavioral change in warnings, but we have a zero tolerance for DUI drivers, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted," Daly said sternly. He has a sobering comparison to a similar situation with another young officer in Golden who just lost his life last week.

"They are out there, as we are, protecting and serving the public and then they get hit by someone who really doesn't care about other people on the roadway, who is prepared to drive impaired regardless of the tragic consequences."

While formal charges have not been established by the district attorney, Daly said Lopez Henriquez refused a chemical DUI test, and because of that, Eagle County Sheriff's Office applied for a blood warrant, allowing them to take his blood for evidence of DUI.

He's hopeful people will understand the kind of danger you put everyone, including yourself in when you drive under the influence.

"We arrested approximately 100 DUI drivers a year and for a small agency that is quite a lot," Daly said. "If you get arrested for DUI there are serious consequences, between jail time, massive court fees, and rise in insurance, I've seen estimates of between $10,000 and $15,000, that type of impact, people just don't seem to think that they are going to get caught... that is wrong."

Roszczewski had significant whiplash, but is recovering well and is excited to get back out on the street on patrol in the next few weeks.

"I would hate to have that incident to be the reason why I just give it all up," Roszczewski said. "This is a career position I have always wanted to be in, I have gone different routes but this is definitely where I need to be... it is my calling, I just want to be here and do my thing."