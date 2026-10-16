Police in Northern Colorado arrest driver in deadly August sidewalk crash

Fort Collins police have arrested the driver of the truck that struck several pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one, weeks after the deadly crash. Van Lemaster, 88, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless endangerment on Friday.

CBS

According to investigators, Lemaster, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was the driver of the Chevrolet pickup that struck multiple pedestrians on a sidewalk in Old Town Fort Collins on Aug. 29. Police said the crash happened just before noon in the 100 block of West Mountain Avenue when the truck driven by Lemaster reversed out of a parking spot on Mountain Avenue and struck another vehicle.

Investigators said Lemaster then drove forward onto the sidewalk in front of Walrus Ice Cream and struck multiple pedestrians before crashing into a tree.

CBS

Five people were injured and one person, Joshua Robert Douglass, 33, was killed. Lemaster was also injured in the crash. Investigators have ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash.

The Tour de Fat, the annual New Belgium Brewing bike parade, was taking place in the area when the crash happened.