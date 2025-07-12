Police investigating "suspicious death" of woman whose body was found in Lakewood house fire

Police and fire rescue agencies near Denver are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found in a house fire, as "suspicious," Lakewood police said on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Cody Street. just west of Carr Street. When firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue responded to 911 calls, they found the woman's body in the house.

Now, West Metro and Lakewood police investigators are looking into when and how the woman died. She has not yet been identified by authorities.

No other details were immediately released and police said the woman will be identified after her family is notified.