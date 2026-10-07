Police in Denver metro area target drivers with expired license plates

Police across the Denver metro area are targeting drivers with expired license plates and vehicle registration. Police in Lakewood posted an update on how the campaign is going, using a temporary tag that had been altered as an example of what not to do.

The department said agents pulled over a Hyundai Sonata that had a temp tag with a key part ripped out: the expiration year.

Police in Lakewood are targeting drivers with expired license plates. Lakewood Police

Police posted, "Spoiler alert... arts-and-craftsing your temp tag doesn't make it valid, and our officers are expert detectives when it comes to spotting a DIY redaction!"

The so-called Registration Roundup is happening throughout October, with officers targeting drivers with expired tags in Lakewood and other metro area cities.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will wrap up "Operation Tag Sweep" later this month, which is a two-week period where expired license plate registrations and tags are in the spotlight.