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Colorado deputies crack down on expired license plates

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado will begin "Operation Tag Sweep," which will put expired license plate registrations and tags in the spotlight. 

The operation begins Sept. 28 and will continue for two weeks. During that time, deputies will increase enforcement on expired license plates around Douglas County. 

dougco-plate-enforcement-1-dcso.jpg
Douglas County

The sheriff's office said now is the time to renew your registration if the deadline has passed. The office posted on social media that "Douglas County Motor Vehicle offers easy options online, by mail, at grocery store kiosks, or in person."

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