Police in Colorado arrest 2 burglary suspects accused of targeting Hispanic businesses

The Commerce City Police Department's Investigations Unit had a break in the case involving Hispanic businesses in the Denver metro area that have been targeted by thieves. According to investigators, the thieves have targeting Hispanic businesses over the past few months and taking everything from the cash in the register to alcohol in cold storage.

Commerce City police arrested Angel Villalovos-Flores, 23, and Brian Romero, 23, in connection with six business burglaries in Commerce City. Investigators said they are also the suspects in nearly three dozen burglaries statewide, totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash.

Investigators said the burglaries began at the end of November 2025 until as recently as earlier this month. Detectives believe the thieves were using stolen vehicles to get to the predominantly Hispanic-owned businesses, and then prying or ramming the doors to get inside.

They stole safes, broke into ATMs, and in one case, even tampered with the laundry machines to get to the money inside.

One victim had told CBS News Colorado that her losses were about $35,000.

"You feel powerless because you struggle to make ends meet. You never feel so vulnerable that you think you could go through this situation," said Lizeth Chavez.

Detectives also recovered two firearms when they made the arrests on Feb. 13 with the assistance of the Denver Police Department's SWAT Team, as well as the Aurora Police Department.