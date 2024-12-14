Police in Colorado investigate shooting with multiple victims in Aurora

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting with multiple victims in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue on Saturday. Police said the shooting involving four people was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue. CBS

According to police, two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the status of those patients remained unknown as of noon Saturday. One patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police investigate a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue in Aurora. CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated, however, investigators said the shooting was related to an unknown family incident and everyone involved is known to each other.

