Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Colorado investigate shooting with multiple victims in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting with multiple victims in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue on Saturday. Police said the shooting involving four people was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

aurora-shooting.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue.  CBS

According to police, two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the status of those patients remained unknown as of noon Saturday. One patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

breaking-news-shooting-frame-6284.jpg
Police investigate a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue in Aurora.  CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated, however, investigators said the shooting was related to an unknown family incident and everyone involved is known to each other. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.