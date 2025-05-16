Watch CBS News
Police in one Colorado city expand drone program

The Commerce City Police Department has expanded its drone program. Officers have been using drones for years by training employees to become experienced pilots. 

Now the department is expanding its program after it was granted approval from the FAA to fly beyond the line of visual sight. 

"Ours will be mounted on public buildings or public areas. We will be able to launch those remotely when certain types of calls for service come in," said Commerce City Police Chief Darrell Guadnola. 

The department has four drones, each reaching speeds of 55 mph, with a six-mile radius covering the entire Commerce City area. Police said the drones make for quicker response times. 

