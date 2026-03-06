Police in Colorado capture burglary suspects wanted for "jack-potting" an ATM

Police in Erie, Colorado, said they captured two burglary suspects who were allegedly "jack-potting" an ATM. Investigators said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress near 350 Ambrose Street about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, investigators said that two males had decided to try their luck at "jack-potting" an ATM, which is a method criminals use in an attempt to force the machine to spit out cash. The suspects were actively forcing entry into the ATM, according to officers.

Erie police arrested two suspects wanted for "jack-potting" an ATM. Erie Police Department

Both were taken into custody.

Investigators issued a warning to those who may try their luck at breaking into an ATM- "don't bet on it."