Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Colorado capture burglary suspects wanted for "jack-potting" an ATM

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Erie, Colorado, said they captured two burglary suspects who were allegedly "jack-potting" an ATM. Investigators said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress near 350 Ambrose Street about 3 a.m. on Thursday. 

When officers arrived, investigators said that two males had decided to try their luck at "jack-potting" an ATM, which is a method criminals use in an attempt to force the machine to spit out cash. The suspects were actively forcing entry into the ATM, according to officers. 

jackpotting-atm.jpg
Erie police arrested two suspects wanted for "jack-potting" an ATM. Erie Police Department

Both were taken into custody. 

Investigators issued a warning to those who may try their luck at breaking into an ATM- "don't bet on it."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue