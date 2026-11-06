Police chief remembers fallen Colorado agent Nick Graham for service, compassion

The legacy of fallen Colorado police agent Nicholas Graham will be measured not only by the hundreds of cases he investigated, but by the people whose lives he touched, according to Lakewood Police Chief Phillip Smith.

Graham served with the Lakewood Police Department for nearly seven years after joining the agency in January 2019. During his career, he worked his way from patrol into major crimes investigations and became one of the department's most dedicated investigators.

Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham Lakewood Police

Speaking publicly about Graham's death, Chief Smith said the loss has deeply affected the department and the broader community.

"Today we mourn Agent Nicholas Allen Graham, whose life was taken in an act of violence which has left his family, department and community grieving," Smith said.

According to the chief, Graham trained new agents before joining the department's Major Crimes Team, where he handled more than 300 cases, the highest caseload on the team.

"Each of those cases represented someone who needed help, answers or protection," Smith said.

Lakewood Police Chief Phillip Smith speaks about the life and legacy of Agent Nick Graham. CBS

Graham was recognized multiple times for his work and dedication. In 2024, he received the Distinguished Service Award after surviving gunfire from a wanted suspect during a surveillance operation. The department said Graham took immediate action and provided critical information to help protect fellow officers.

Law enforcement was a family calling for Graham. His mother works in a crime lab, and his father is a retired Aurora police officer.

Smith said Graham's lasting impact extends beyond his cases.

Agent Nick Graham (right) receives an award from the Lakewood Police Department in May 2024. Lakewood Police Department

"Nicholas' legacy lives in the officers he mentored, the victims he supported and the people he treated with dignity and care," Smith said.

Before joining Lakewood police, Graham spent three and a half years with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The Lakewood Police Department has established a way for community members to support all the agents involved.