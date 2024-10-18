Watch CBS News
Local News

Police capture suspects after shooting in Denver metro area, 1 grazed by bullet fired from vehicle

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

2 arrested after shooting in Broomfield, Colorado
2 arrested after shooting in Broomfield, Colorado 00:38

Two suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon have been arrested. A spokesperson from the Broomfield Police Department said someone fired shots from a vehicle into another car.

The shooting happened near Highway 36 and Northwest Parkway, not far from the Flatirons Crossing mall.

One person was grazed by a bullet, according to Broomfield police.

The suspects were arrested soon afterwards about 8 miles away on Sheridan Boulevard in the Arvada area near 58th Avenue and Interstate 76.

police-scene.jpg
CBS

A large police presence could be seen there. A black pickup truck was off on the side of the road surrounded by police cars and police tape.

Police said the two suspects tried to run away but were captured by officers.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.