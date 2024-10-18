Police capture suspects after shooting in Denver metro area, 1 grazed by bullet fired from vehicle

Two suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon have been arrested. A spokesperson from the Broomfield Police Department said someone fired shots from a vehicle into another car.

The shooting happened near Highway 36 and Northwest Parkway, not far from the Flatirons Crossing mall.

One person was grazed by a bullet, according to Broomfield police.

The suspects were arrested soon afterwards about 8 miles away on Sheridan Boulevard in the Arvada area near 58th Avenue and Interstate 76.

CBS

A large police presence could be seen there. A black pickup truck was off on the side of the road surrounded by police cars and police tape.

Police said the two suspects tried to run away but were captured by officers.