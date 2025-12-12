Police arrest suspect in burglary, homicide of 83-year-old woman in Denver metro area
Less than a week after an 83-year-old woman was killed inside her home in the Denver metro area, investigators have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
Lakewood police were called to a home in the 300 block of S. Kendall Street on Dec. 6 after a family member went to check on their mother, later identified by officials as Elizabeth Johnson, and found her body inside the home. Authorities believed that what began as a burglary turned fatal and asked the nearby community to check their security cameras to help identify the suspect.
The Lakewood Police Department reported that the suspect broke through a window, and the home had been ransacked. They also found evidence that someone had started a fire.
An arrest affidavit said investigators identified 41-year-old Arthur Joseph Maestas from DNA evidence found on a glove at the crime scene. Maestas was released from prison on Nov. 4 and was out on parole at the time Johnson was killed.
Police arrested Maestas on Wednesday and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and parole violation in connection with Johnson's death. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.