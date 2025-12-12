Police arrest suspect in burglary, homicide of 83-year-old woman in Denver metro area

Less than a week after an 83-year-old woman was killed inside her home in the Denver metro area, investigators have arrested the man they believe is responsible.

Lakewood police were called to a home in the 300 block of S. Kendall Street on Dec. 6 after a family member went to check on their mother, later identified by officials as Elizabeth Johnson, and found her body inside the home. Authorities believed that what began as a burglary turned fatal and asked the nearby community to check their security cameras to help identify the suspect.

Lakewood Police Department

The Lakewood Police Department reported that the suspect broke through a window, and the home had been ransacked. They also found evidence that someone had started a fire.

An arrest affidavit said investigators identified 41-year-old Arthur Joseph Maestas from DNA evidence found on a glove at the crime scene. Maestas was released from prison on Nov. 4 and was out on parole at the time Johnson was killed.

Lakewood Police Department

Police arrested Maestas on Wednesday and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and parole violation in connection with Johnson's death. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.