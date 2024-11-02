Police arrest Colorado man wanted for attempted abduction in Westminster

Police in Westminster arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted abduction near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street on Oct. 25. Investigators said that hours after the incident, officers located Jeremiah Mullins in the 12000 block of North Melody Drive and took him into custody.

Jeremiah Mullins Westminster Police

Officers also recovered a black handgun. Investigators said the information was not released to the public at that time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The female student told police she was walking to school alone shortly after 7 a.m. when she said a silver vehicle approached her near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street. She said the man driving threatened her with a gun and told her to get in.

The student refused and said the man then grabbed her backpack and took off in the vehicle. The student made it safely to school and reported the incident.

The scene where a female student said she was targeted by a would-be kidnapper near her school in Westminster. CBS

Westminster police said that after further investigation, they learned Mullins was suspected of a series of crimes.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office told CBS News Colorado that they filed several charges against Mullins, 31, including aggravated robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. A judge set a cash-only bond at $1 million.