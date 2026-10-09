Plans unveiled for new eastern Aurora fire station

Aurora Fire Rescue shared the designs for a new firehouse to be constructed in eastern Aurora during a town hall on Thursday night.

The plans call for adapting the existing Aurora Highlands Visitor Center at 3930 E-470 into a 9,600-square-foot firehouse. It will house a full three-shift fire company, plus fire apparatus, equipment and a state-of-the-art fitness room for firefighter health and wellness.

Aurora Fire Department

AFR says the station will help them better serve Aurora's growing population along the eastern corridor.

"This is an exciting milestone for Aurora Fire Rescue and for the residents and businesses who are helping shape the future of our eastern corridor," said Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton. "Station 18 will put firefighters and emergency response resources closer to a growing community while creating a modern, purpose-built facility that will serve Aurora for many years to come."

City officials say construction is expected to finish next year, and the building will include a display for a historic fire engine.

"A high-visibility glass garage enclosure will showcase AFR's vintage 1955 Seagrave fire engine, owned by the Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 and affectionately known as 'Big John.' Originally assigned to AFR Station 1, Big John later served as the primary engine for Stations 4 and 5 when those firehouses opened," AFR shared.

The firehouse is one part of the mixed-use Aurora Highlands Main Street project.