Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations

Pizzeria Locale will close all five of its locations in Colorado this month. The closure will happen on Monday.

A pizza is prepared for the oven at Pizzeria Locale in 2011. Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The chain of fast-casual pizza places was a joint venture between a restaurant group based in the Denver metro area and Chipotle.

A spokesperson for Chipotle told USA Today employees at the restaurants are being offered jobs at Chipotle restaurants.