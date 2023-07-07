Watch CBS News
Local News

Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations
Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations 00:15

Pizzeria Locale will close all five of its locations in Colorado this month. The closure will happen on Monday.  

Daily Camera Archives
A pizza is prepared for the oven at Pizzeria Locale in 2011. Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The chain of fast-casual pizza places was a joint venture between a restaurant group based in the Denver metro area and Chipotle.

A spokesperson for Chipotle told USA Today employees at the restaurants are being offered jobs at Chipotle restaurants.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.