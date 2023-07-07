Pizzeria Locale to close all of its locations
Pizzeria Locale will close all five of its locations in Colorado this month. The closure will happen on Monday.
The chain of fast-casual pizza places was a joint venture between a restaurant group based in the Denver metro area and Chipotle.
A spokesperson for Chipotle told USA Today employees at the restaurants are being offered jobs at Chipotle restaurants.
