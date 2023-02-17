P!NK's new "Trustfall" tour will stop in Denver in October
P!NK has released a new album and has also now announced a new tour that will make a stop in Colorado.
The Trustfall Tour will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Oct. 25.
Indie rockers Grouplove and KidCutUp are slated to be the opening acts.
P!NK's Trustfall tour will follow her Summer Carnival tour, which is set to run from July through early October.
Tickets for the Trustfall tour are set to go on sale next week.
