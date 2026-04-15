Colorado State Patrol describes "primary factors" that led to huge pileup on I-70

The Colorado State Patrol has released a list of "primary factors" that are believed to be behind Tuesday's pileup on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

One person suffered what CSP described as "serious bodily injuries" and several other people had minor injuries in the series of crashes, which the agency now says involved somewhere between 60 and 70 vehicles. Many of the cars, pickup trucks and semis involved were heavily damaged.

CSP says the heavy snow accumulation in the afternoon right before the crash led to sudden, slick driving conditions for vehicles headed eastbound out of the tunnel. It says some drivers were going "too fast for the conditions" and that others were following vehicles in front of them too closely. Finally, one of the other believed primary factors was some cars' tires not having sufficient tread depth.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for 5 hours while vehicles were towed from the scene and victims were checked out by first responders.

Colorado State Patrol says no one has received a citation related to the pileup.

Some people who were affected by the crash were taken to nearby Loveland ski area by shuttle buses.

