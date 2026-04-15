After snowy conditions caused 70-car pileup on I-70, staff at nearby Loveland ski area did all they could to help

If you've ever been stranded in Colorado's mountains, you know it's not a great situation to be in. Especially near Loveland Pass where amenities are sparse, cell service is not great and conditions can change in an instant. Just ask Rob Goodell, Director of Operations at Loveland ski area.

"Between us and Georgetown, there's really not much," said Goodell. "We're all challenged by this corridor. I mean, it's great for our business as is. This is wonderful. Snow made for great skiing (but also) for some challenging driving."

On Tuesday afternoon, it was those conditions that led to a 70-car pileup on I-70, not far from the ski area. While Loveland itself wasn't affected, staff there still felt the need to help out in any way they could.

"There are times when we need help and they're all willing to help us," said Goodell.

So, they worked with Summit Stage and Clear Creek Roundabout bus services to collect those affected by the crash who weren't taken to the hospital onto their buses and bring them to the resort. That way they could be warm and comfortable.

Goodell said the plan was "Get them inside. Get them out of the cold" so they could then plan their next steps.

"And then we did transport them down to Georgetown," said Goodell.

They even had medical staff on site to check people out if they need it. They say it's all part of living in the mountains.

"We are all family. We stress our family culture here. But a lot of these people that responded, like I said, they ski here, they ride here, they're part of the family," said Goodell.