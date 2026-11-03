Democrat Phil Weiser is projected winner of Colorado governor's race, CBS says

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is projected to become the state's next governor, according to CBS News.

Phil Weiser, attorney general of Colorado, speaks during a news conference in Oakland, California, on Aug. 18, 2026. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the time his victory was projected, the Democrat held a large lead over Republican Victor Marx and Independent Greg Lopez -- 81.1% to 15%.

Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, is term-limited after eight years in the state government's highest office. And Weiser continues the string of Democratic victories. Not since 2007 when Bill Owens was in office has Colorado had a Republican governor.

Weiser has been the state's top prosecutor since 2019. He previously served as the dean of the University of Colorado Law School, worked in the Obama administration, and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Weiser beat U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic primary in June.

His running mate is Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper.

Marx served as a Marine and founded the Colorado Springs-based ministry "All Things Possible Ministries." He entered the race as a political unknown with a social media following nearly 3 million. He defeated two sitting legislators, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Scott Bottoms, in the GOP primary. His running mate was retired Marine Col. George Markert.

Lopez is an Air Force veteran has served as representative for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, city manager of Parker, director of the Small Business Administration in Colorado and president of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.