Peyton Manning honors health care workers at Centura Health in Lakewood

Peyton Manning honored health care workers in Colorado on Friday. The superstar quarterback and Broncos alum joined forces with Centura Health in Lakewood for the Incredible Moments Awards.

The award ceremony was at St. Anthony Hospital on Friday afternoon. The awards are designed to honor health care workers for their commitment to delivering care to people in Colorado and western Kansas.

Peyton Manning CBS

Manning talked about why it was important for him to do work like this in his post-football career.

"Lessons I've learned in football I feel I've applied in this second chapter. The power of teamwork, being a good listener, coaching youth sports... Some core principle from coaches that passed on their wisdom to me, I've tried to pay it forward," said Manning.

He was at the award ceremony alongside the president of Centura Health.