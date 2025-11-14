Several pets killed when two homes in Denver metro area catch fire, 2 puppies rescued

A large house fire in the Denver metro area that spread to an adjacent home killed several pets, but firefighters were able to rescue two puppies from the rubble.

Thornton Fire Department

Thornton firefighters were called to a home in the 11900 block of Saint Paul Street around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they found the flames had already spread to a nearby home. Due to the fire conditions, officials called a second alarm and brought more resources to bring the blaze under control. Crews with the North Metro Fire Rescue District, the Westminster Fire Department and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to help them put out the flames.

Fortunately, no people were injured in the fires, but both homes were left with significant damage. The American Red Cross responded to help the residents with housing and their immediate needs.

Thornton Fire Department

Firefighters said that several pets were found deceased, but on Friday morning, firefighters found and rescued two puppies at the scene. They needed to provide care for one puppy, but the other puppy is reportedly doing well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.