Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits Colorado as part of Arsenal of Freedom Tour

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited Colorado on Monday. The visit was part of what the White House is calling the Arsenal of Freedom Tour.

He visited Buckley Space Force Base to administer the Oath of Enlistment. Hegseth thanked Coloradans and their families and talked about the future.

"We're getting back to basics. We're rebuilding the military, re-establishing deterrents," he told the enlistees. "And that deterrents are these eyes right here who soon will be trained, will be ready and will be lethal."

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a visit to Sierra Space in Louisville, Colorado on Feb. 23, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He also toured private space agencies True Anomaly in Centennial and Sierra Space in Louisville.

"We're leveraging the best and brightest. The most talented Americans to ensure that we do deliver space superiority and space dominance," he told people at True Anomaly, according to a video posted on the Department of War X page. "Our nation requires it."

Hegseth returned to Washington D.C. at the end of the visit.

"The next generation of patriots has stepped forward to serve," he wrote in an Instagram post.