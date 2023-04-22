Pepperoni-equipped firefighters retrieve labrador

Zoe, a 7-year-old black Labrador Retriever, found herself in quite the situation Saturday morning. She became trapped under an old cement patio located beneath a wooden deck.

Zoe's humans called for help.

South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the home near South Kendall Boulevard and South Platte Canyon Road.

SMFR's Technical Rescue Team dismantled a portion of the deck using hand tools. Then they used a remote cameras to guide their creation of a path large enough for the frightened pooch to escape.

In a Facebook post, SMFR stated that Zoe emerged on her own - after firefighters bribed her with dog treats and pepperoni. She was uninjured.

"After the rescue operation, firefighters closed off the old patio so an accident won't happen again, then they repaired the deck before leaving," SMFR's Facebook post concluded.

It is not known exactly when pepperoni became a standard part of South Metro's firefighting gear.