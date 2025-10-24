Pedestrians, cyclists in Denver call for stronger laws and safer streets

A cyclist says he's lucky to be alive after being hit by a car just three weeks ago. It's one of hundreds of crashes putting vulnerable road users at risk across Colorado. His close call comes as pedestrian deaths in Denver have climbed 50% compared to last year, prompting renewed calls for stronger laws and safer streets.

Bill Carroll says he was riding home when a driver turned right without checking her blind spot.

"She just literally drove right through me," Carroll said. "It threw me up on her hood, then off onto the ground. I was lucky. It could've been my leg, my hip, or worse."

The woman stopped immediately, shaken and apologetic. Carroll says he walked away with road rash and a bent bike, but he knows that makes him one of the fortunate ones.

Carroll's story mirrors the kind of collisions that have become increasingly common in the Denver metro area. According to The White Line, which advocates for safer roads through its "Route2Change" campaign, pedestrians and cyclists are dying at alarming rates despite the city's Vision Zero pledge to end traffic deaths by 2030.

In 2024, Denver reported 96 traffic deaths, including 41 pedestrians and five cyclists, according to the White Line's Colorado Vehicle vs. Vulnerable Road User Report. This year, those numbers are already trending higher.

"Helsinki just had a whole year with zero road deaths," Carroll said. "They built better infrastructure, lowered speed limits to 20 miles per hour, enforced those limits, and invested in transit. We have the plan, but we're not following through."

He believes distracted driving is now the biggest threat.

"It used to be people were just annoyed we were on the road. Now it's people staring at their phones. They're not looking at the light, not looking right before they turn."

Denver District Attorney John Walsh attended Thursday's Route2Change event, joining victims and lawmakers in discussing what's next. He acknowledged that many families feel justice isn't being served.

"We often have victims and families who feel as if justice hasn't been done," Walsh said. "Our team works really hard to hold reckless drivers accountable, but there's always room for improvement."

Walsh said his office frequently prosecutes these cases but admitted the law doesn't always match the seriousness of the harm caused.

"We need laws that are stronger and more effective so we can capture the seriousness of the conduct," he said.

Walsh says his office will continue advocating for both legal reform and prevention through awareness.

"When you see a roadside memorial sign, think about what that means," he said. "Someone lost their life there. We all have a responsibility every time we get behind the wheel."