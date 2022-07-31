Pedestrian killed on I-70 was involved in prior hit-and-run crash

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol have determined there was no hit-and-run vehicle that left the scene of a male pedestrian's death on I-70 Friday night. Instead, that male was himself the hit-and-run driver in another collision prior to his death.

The 25-year-old from Strasburg is believed to be the driver of a red SUV that rear-ended an eastbound semi near Interstate 70 mile marker 292 (west of the Watkins/Highway 36 exit) at about 8:30 p.m., CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. A witness told investigators that SUV was driven recklessly farther east before it pulled over.

Cutler said investigators now believe that Strasburg man's Toyota RAV4 is the same one that parked on the left shoulder at mile marker 302 - 10 miles beyond the collision with the semi - partially blocking the left lane of traffic and without its lights on.

According to Cutler, the RAV4's driver was standing near the rear of the vehicle when he and the RAV4 were hit by an Audi Q7. The RAV4 driver was killed.

RELATED State Patrol says 25-year-old man was killed in hit-and-run on side of I-70

The Audi rolled onto its roof.

A third vehicle, a Kia Sorento, hit a tire from the Audi and ended up in the highway's median.

Four people were inside the Audi, Cutler said. Two children, ages 9 and 6, were taken to Children's Hospital in Aurora with minor injuries. The 37-year-old female driver of the Audi, a Deer Trail resident, and her other passenger were not injured.

Neither person aboard the Sorento, a 53-year-old male driver from Strasburg and his passenger, was injured.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Cutler said investigators believe alcohol or drugs contributed the RAV4's drivers actions. However, they have not determined why the RAV4 was stopped partially in the lane of traffic, or if it was stopped voluntarily by the driver or due to mechanical issues.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for the investigation until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The semi driver in the prior collision was not injured.

The identity of the deceased will be announced later by the coroner's office for Adams County.