Pedestrian dies after being struck by snowplow in Colorado mountain town

An early morning crash involving a snowplow and a pedestrian in Vail resulted in that pedestrian later dying from their injuries, in what's being called the first snowplow-related death in the town, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Glacier Court on the west side of Colorado mountain town just north of Interstate 70. The Vail Police Department said the town owned and operated the snowplow.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, police said. The police department called the crash an accident and asked Colorado State Patrol to lead the investigation.

The driver of the plow, who also has not been publicly identified, has been operating a plow in town for over 5 years, police said.

"This was a heartbreaking accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual's family and friends," said Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest.