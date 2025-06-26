$28 million pedestrian bridge in honor of Colorado's sesquicentennial clears its first hurdle

A controversial pedestrian bridge to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday in Denver has cleared its first hurdle.

via CBS

The Capitol Building Advisory Committee agreed in an 8-4 vote to refer the project to the legislature's Capitol Development Committee.

The walkway is expected to cost up to $28 million. It will stretch 11,000 square feet from the west steps of the Capitol, across Lincoln Street, to the far side of Veterans' Park, and it will incorporate works by local artists that highlight Colorado's history.

Gov. Jared Polis plans to use discretionary federal dollars the state received during the COVID-19 pandemic to fund some of it. The rest will come from donations.

Money is just one of the concerns opponents raised during a hearing before the advisory committee.

"It's ugly and I hate it," said Sue Glasmacher, who wondered how many people would use the walkway. "Because it's twice the amount of time as going across the street. The distance is so much more."

Maggie Shaver had a different take. "This project, it think, is beautiful," she said.

Shaver, who is an educator, says the bridge will make crossing Lincoln much safer for school kids on field trips to the Capitol (buses park along Broadway).

Shaver says it will also make the Capitol more accessible for those in wheelchairs.

"As someone whose had to take kids through the back door because there isn't an accessible way to get into the building, it's slightly heartbreaking," Shaver said.

The bridge has a snakelike design that its creators say not only avoids trees in the park but avoids a steep slope.

Another supporter in a wheelchair said the design is intentionally inclusive of people like him.

"I've been in this wheelchair for 44 years, and ramps have been the lifeline, the lifeblood of how I get back and forth," the public speaker said before the committee. "For me, I see nothing but positivity and a gain for this because you're including me intentionally."

Opponents say there are other ways of improving accessibility.

They say the project is unnecessary, impractical and "visual clutter" in an area designated as a national historic landmark.

"The proposed overpass is a monstrous intrusion on both the Capitol grounds and Lincoln Park," Joseph Halpern said.

Scott Holder also criticized the design.

"If the city wanted a glorified skateboard path, I'm sure the theme park urbanists that control the decision making here could find funds for it," Holder said.

Committee members also raised concerns about costs related to maintenance and security. Some worried the bridge would result in more problems for Colorado State Patrol as well, but, ultimately, they voted to move it forward.

Committee Chair Lois Court -- a former state lawmaker -- said, "I have great faith in the people in this building to listen and to create a design that ultimately does what we will all be proud of."

The project will now go before the legislature's Capitol Development Committee, which will decide whether to refer it to the full House and Senate for a vote.

The city of Denver will also need to approve permits for it.

The design team says it doesn't expect construction to start until next spring. It hopes to finish the walkway and art installation in time for Colorado's 150th birthday next summer.