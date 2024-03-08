Pattern of recent snowfall in Colorado, Denver metro area has been unusual

Pattern of recent snowfall in Colorado and the Denver area been unusual

Mother Nature always has a trick up her sleeve in Colorado and Meteorological Winter 2023 was no exception.

A quick reminder, meteorologists use different dates to differentiate the seasons to remain on track with the temperature cycle and to better track weather records. Meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February.

The average high across December, January and February was 48°, and the low was 21°.

The average high across December, January and February was 48°, and the low was 21°. These values are right in the middle of the pack regarding anonymously high/low temperatures. It is important to note Colorado ran slightly mild with our average high ~3° and our average low ~2° above average.

February 2024 ranked #2 all-time for the wettest February in history:

Total Liquid: Rain & Snow Year

2.01 1934

1.66 1960

1.46 2024

1.44 1942

1.39 1953

1.35 1909

1.34 1912

1.31 1959

It's been an odd year snow-wise. It seems like we're stuck in a never-ending pattern of several days of sunshine and temperatures above average followed by a pesky (and tricky) storm. While it has snowed at least a trace (≥0.10") 24 out of 91 days, our seasonal total snowfall remains below average. We average 24.7" in the December, January, and February timeframe dating back to 2007.

While it has snowed at least a trace (≥0.10") 24 out of 91 days, our seasonal total snowfall remains below average. We average 24.7" in the December, January, and February timeframe dating back to 2007.

Fun Fact: It snowed 45.7" between December 1st-5th in 1913, this still holds the record for the largest snowstorm.

Keli Ramirez of Denver removes snow from her car at Grant street in Denver on December 9, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Let's keep in mind, Colorado is by no means done with snow just yet. Dating back to 2007, March is the second snowiest month averaging 9.3". This year will be no different…

Dating back to 2007, March is the second snowiest month averaging 9.3". This year will be no different…

Note: The location of Denver's official record keeping has changed several times. To avoid confusion, we've only used data from the current site (Denver International Airport).